UPDATE 1-UK watchdog formally bans former UBS trader Kweku Adoboli

LONDON Oct 16 Britain's Financial Conduct Authority said it had formally banned Kweku Aboboli, the former UBS trader who was jailed for seven years in 2012 for fraud, from working in the financial services industry.

"Mr Adoboli abused his position as a senior trader of UBS AG causing UBS AG losses amounting to $2.25 billion," the FCA said in a statement on Friday.

The losses stemmed from unauthorised trading losses. UBS was fined 29.7 million pounds ($45.88 million ) for systems and control failures.

Adoboli, who was released from prison earlier this year, said the ban marked the closing of a difficult chapter for him.

"I fully recognise the reasons for my prohibition and thank the FCA for their restraint. My hope now is to move forward in a positive way to help others learn from the mistakes I've made," Adoboli said in a statement.

Adoboli's solicitor, Sara George of law firm Stephenson Harwood, said Adoboli wished to repay his debt to society by using his own experience to explain how risk management controls might be circumvented.

