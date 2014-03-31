UPDATE 2-UK watchdog's handling of insurance review "not finest hour"

* CEO Wheatley takes responsibility for FCA actions
By Huw Jones and Chris Vellacott
LONDON, March 31 The UK financial watchdog's
handling of information that sparked a slump in insurance
company shares was not its "finest hour," its chief executive
said following criticism from an influential lawmaker.
Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) boss Martin Wheatley said
on Monday he takes responsibility for what happens at the
regulator after Andrew Tyrie, the chairman of parliament's
Treasury Committee, described the watchdog's actions as an
"extraordinary blunder".
The debacle over the FCA's release of price-sensitive
information on Friday about its planned insurance sector review
is embarrassing for the regulator, which is trying to establish
its credibility as it marks its first anniversary on Tuesday.
The FCA on Friday appointed an external lawyer to examine
how the watchdog released news earlier that day of its review
into whether insurers treated people locked into 30 million
pension and other savings plans fairly compared with new
customers.
Shares in top insurers fell sharply after a newspaper
interview with a senior FCA supervisor prompted speculation the
probe could lead to changes that would affect the profitability
of their products.
The regulator clarified its position in a statement early on
Friday afternoon, almost six and a half hours after shares
started trading.
"Whenever markets move like they did on Friday there is
always scrutiny," Wheatley, told City Week 2014, an annual
financial services conference in London on Monday.
"This was clearly not the FCA's finest hour, but it does
serve as a timely reminder to all parties involved of the care
and thought that is needed when handling significant amounts of
information we hold as part of going about our business,"
Wheatley said.
He later told reporters that the external review into the
FCA's conduct will be concluded as quickly as possible.
Shares in listed life insurance companies rebounded on
Monday after the FCA published its business plans for the year,
confirming the probe would be less disruptive than investors
first feared on Friday.
Resolution closed 0.8 percent higher, while Aviva
was up 1.5 percent, both outpacing their benchmark FTSE
100 index which was 0.3 percent lower. Legal & General
slipped 0.2 percent.
A senior board member of a FTSE 100 insurer said: "The FCA
plan that came out today seems pretty benign and I wouldn't have
expected any reaction to this had it not been for what happened
on Friday."
A senior executive at a large insurer said the manner in
which the FCA had disclosed the review on Friday was
"extraordinary".
"The impression was given around things like exit fees that
it was going to be a very draconian intervention. It was bad to
have given that impression but if that happens you have to
correct it quickly," the CEO said.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Erica Billingham)