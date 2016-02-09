UK watchdog fines ex-JPMorgan banker linked to London Whale trades

LONDON Feb 9 Britain's financial watchdog has fined Achilles Macris, a former senior official at JPMorgan bank 793,000 pounds($1.15 million) for failing to be open and co-operative at the time of the "London Whale" trading scandal.

Macris was head of CIO International for JPMorgan bank in London.

"In the role he was responsible for a number of portfolios, including the synthetic credit portfolio, at the time of what became known as the 'London Whale' trades," the Financial Conduct Authority said in a statement on Tuesday.

Between 28 March 2012 and 29 April 2012 Macris did not inform regulators about concerns with the synthetic credit portfolio, and as a result he failed to meet the standards expected of an approved person, the FCA said. ($1 = 0.6910 pounds) (Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Carolyn Cohn)