UK watchdog fines ex-JPMorgan banker linked to London Whale trades

LONDON Feb 9 Britain's financial watchdog has
fined Achilles Macris, a former senior official at JPMorgan bank
793,000 pounds($1.15 million) for failing to be open and
co-operative at the time of the "London Whale" trading scandal.
Macris was head of CIO International for JPMorgan bank in
London.
"In the role he was responsible for a number of portfolios,
including the synthetic credit portfolio, at the time of what
became known as the 'London Whale' trades," the Financial
Conduct Authority said in a statement on Tuesday.
Between 28 March 2012 and 29 April 2012 Macris did not
inform regulators about concerns with the synthetic credit
portfolio, and as a result he failed to meet the standards
expected of an approved person, the FCA said.
($1 = 0.6910 pounds)
(Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Carolyn Cohn)