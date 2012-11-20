版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 21日 星期三

Church of England votes against allowing women bishops

LONDON Nov 20 The Church of England voted on Tuesday against legislation that would have allowed the ordination of women bishops, the culmination of more than 10 years of divisive debate.

The General Synod, the legislative body of the church, failed to reach the two-thirds majority needed to pass the measure.

