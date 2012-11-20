UPDATE 2-Church of England votes against women bishops

* Reform measure fails after lay members reject it
* Rejection amounts to test for new archbishop
* Reform postponed for years, women clergy dejected
By Alessandra Prentice
LONDON, Nov 20 The Church of England voted on
Tuesday against allowing women bishops after it failed to win
the support of enough lay members for the reform, leaving the
Church facing more internal strife over an issue that has
divided it for years.
After hours of debate, the General Synod, the Church
legislature made up of separate houses for bishops, clergy and
laity, fell just short of the two-thirds majority required in
all three houses to pass the measure.
"It was carried in the houses of bishops and clergy, but
lost in the house of laity. The motion having been lost ... we
do not proceed any further," said Archbishop of York John
Sentamu.
Some women priests in the public gallery wiped tears from
their eyes after Sentamu read out the results. The vote among
lay members fell short by just four votes.
"It's crushing for morale, senior women clergy must feel
despondent and most bishops and most clergy male or female feel
hugely sad and worse than sad, embarrassed and angry," said
Christina Rees, a Synod member and former chairman of the
advocacy group Women and the Church.
"Women bishops will come, but this is an unnecessary and an
unholy delay," she told Reuters.
Women already serve as Anglican bishops in Australia, New
Zealand, Canada and the United States, but the Church of
England, mother church for the world's 80 million Anglicans, has
struggled to reconcile the dispute between reformers and
traditionalists on whether to allow them in England.
The Church had already agreed to allow women bishops in
theory but Tuesday's vote, on provisions to be made for
conservatives theologically opposed to senior women clergy,
needed to be approved before female Anglican priests could be
promoted to episcopal rank in England.
TEST FOR NEW ARCHBISHOP
The outcome presents a major test for Justin Welby, who
takes over as the Church's spiritual head when Rowan Williams
steps down as Archbishop of Canterbury at the end of the year.
Both of them supported the reform.
"How much energy do we want to spend on this in the next
decade ... and how much do we want to bind the extraordinary
energy and skills of the new archbishop?" said Williams as he
implored the Synod to back the legislation before the vote.
Bishop of Norwich Graham James said the Church's current
bishops, who had strongly backed the proposal, would be meeting
on Wednesday to consider a way forward.
"There are different opinions in the Church of England which
it has tried to hold together. I think tonight's vote
illustrates how hard that is and how high the barrier is we have
set for ourselves," he told reporters.
Asked if women priests, who make up about a third of the
Church of England clergy, would now feel they are second class
priests, he said: "I recognise that many of them are going to
feel that and are going to feel very disappointed.
"I think there's a sign and willingness on the part of many
people in this Synod to find the legislation to allow this to go
ahead. I hope it will not be many years before this comes
about."
More than 100 members spoke during six hours of discussion
in a vast circular chamber in Church House, the Church's central
London headquarters, airing their views under a domed ceiling
inscribed with a prayer to "them that endured in the heat of
conflict".
The dispute centred on ways to designate alternative male
bishops to work with traditionalist parishes that might reject
the authority of a woman bishop named to head their diocese.
Conservative evangelicals and Anglo-Catholics argue that a
male-only clergy is God's will or say that ordaining women
bishops would break with the tradition of the male-only clergy
that stretches back to the Twelve Apostles.
Bishops are crucial senior managers in Christian churches
that uphold the episcopal tradition because only they can ordain
priests and assure the continuation of the clergy.
"INTRACTABLE DIFFERENCES"
Welby, an experienced conflict negotiator, drew the loudest
applause when he urged members to compromise and vote for the
measure, citing bloody conflicts in the Middle East and Africa
as examples of what intractable differences can lead to.
"At this very moment in places from Israel and Gaza to Goma
in the Congo, there is killing and suffering because difference
cannot be dealt with," he said.
"We Christians are those who carry peace and grace as a
treasure for the world. We must be those who live a better way,
who carry that treasure visibly and distribute it lavishly."
However, opponents said the legislation could not be passed
in its current form. Lay member Jane Patterson urged the Synod
not to "bow to cultural pressure", warning more priests would
defect to the Roman Catholic Church if the law were passed.
"England cannot afford this loss if we're serious about
sharing the Gospel with the nation," she said.
About 60 traditionalist clergy, including five male bishops,
and about 900 lay members have already switched to the Roman
Catholic Church after Pope Benedict welcomed those who had
become alienated by the prospect of the changes.
THE DEBATE GOES ON
The structure of the Synod means a "no" vote puts off the
proposed reforms for at least another five years, extending the
acrimonious debate.
Religion commentator Peter Ould, an Anglican priest, said
Welby's work in conflict resolution should stand him in good
stead in attempting to resolve the emotive issue.
"This is a guy who's gone off to Nigeria where he was nearly
kidnapped and killed trying to bring conflicting parties
together - I think he can handle the Church of England," he
said.
Each of the 44 member churches in the worldwide Anglican
Communion can decide for itself whether to allow women bishops.
Many Anglicans in developing countries are strongly opposed
to women priests, no less bishops, and many national churches
there have formed a parallel group to the Communion to
coordinate their efforts against reforms they see changing
Anglican churches in the West.