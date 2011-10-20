UPDATE 1-UK boosts support for marine energy

* Onshore, hydro can survive with lower support rates
LONDON, Oct 20 Britain gave a boost to its
nascent marine energy industry on Thursday by proposing to more
than double support levels for the technology, while more mature
onshore wind and hydro power technologies received a rate cut,
the government said.
Tidal stream and wave energy projects of up to 30 megawatts
(MW) will receive five so-called Renewable Obligation
Certificates (ROCs) from April 1, 2013, compared with two at
current levels.
Britain sees its growing marine energy industry as one of
the key technologies to turn the country into a clean technology
leader, an ambition which was undermined on Wednesday by news
that the government had dropped funding for its first
carbon-capture and storage (CCS) project.
"This decision will ensure that the marine energy industry
can begin to move towards commercial scale exploitation and that
the UK can retain its position as a global leader," said Andrew
Tyler, the developer of the world's only operational full-scale
commercial tidal current turbine located in Northern Ireland.
Operators of large-scale renewable energy projects receive
ROCs which allow them to collect a support fee for generating
green power on top of wholesale power prices, which is
eventually paid by the energy consumer.
The new green energy support proposals will add 50 pounds
($79.16) to British energy bills in 2016, compared with 52
pounds if no changes were made, the government said.
The buy-out price per ROC in 2011-12 is set at 38.69 pounds.
Onshore wind and hydro power technologies have seen stronger
growth in the UK and the government concluded cutting support
rates would not adversely affect these technologies.
Hydro power support levels are proposed to be halved to 0.5
ROCs and onshore wind would see a ten percent cut to 0.9 ROCs.
"Onshore wind developers should be able to live with this.
It's a modest reduction, but it will have an impact on smaller
and community schemes," said Gaynor Hartnell, chief executive of
the Renewable Energy Agency, a green energy association.
The proposals are open to consultation until Jan 12, 2012.
Developers of biomass plants have been eargerly awaiting the
review, which was due to be published in July, after being taken
forward by one year.
Drax and International Power said their
plans to build new biomass-fired power plants depended on
whether the review would propose high enough support levels to
incentivise new plants.
The review proposes adding a new band for enhanced co-fired
biomass/coal plants at one ROC, while existing co-firing will
remain at 0.5 ROCs.
"Where new technologies desperately need help to reach the
market, such as wave and tidal, we're increasing support. But
where market costs have come down or will come down, we're
reducing the subsidy," said Energy and Climate Change Secretary
Chris Huhne.
The government expects to see 70-75 TWh of renewable
electricity output in the UK by 2017. Renewable energy accounted
for 54 TWh (3.3 percent) of the UK's total energy consumption in
2010, having increased by 15 percent between 2008 and 2009,
according to the Department of Energy and Climate Change.
Britain has a target to generate 15 percent of its energy
consumption from renewable sources by 2020, compared with 7.4
percent reached in 2010.
MAIN CHANGES IN ROC REVIEW
TECHNOLOGY CURRENT ROC NEW ROC
Enhanced biomass co-firing none 1
Hydro 1 0.5
Offshore wind 2 in 2013/14 2 until 14/15
1.5 in 14/15 1.9 15/16
Solar PV 2 2 in 13/14
1.9 in 15/16
Tidal stream & 2 5 up to
wave 30 MW
