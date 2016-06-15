UPDATE 4-Tycoon Green to fix BHS pensions after admitting mistakes

* Green faces British lawmakers over sale of BHS
* Lawmakers hear six hours of evidence from Green
* Department store chain sold to ex-bankrupt for 1 pound
* BHS's demise left 11,000 jobs at risk, pension deficit
By James Davey and Sarah Young
LONDON, June 15 Retail tycoon Philip Green
admitted to British lawmakers on Wednesday he had erred in
selling BHS to a former bankrupt and promised to help fix a
gaping hole in the pension scheme of the collapsed department
store chain he owned for 15 years.
The loss-making BHS fell into administration in April,
little more than a year after Green sold it to Dominic
Chappell's Retail Acquisitions Ltd for a nominal sum, resulting
in the likely loss of 11,000 jobs as it is wound down. Chappell
was a serial bankrupt with no retail experience.
BHS's demise left its pension fund with a deficit of 571
million pounds ($809 million), while Topshop-owner Green's
reputation as a leading British businessman was tarnished.
In a six-hour session in front of parliament's Business and
Work and Pensions committees, Green was at times contrite, at
times exasperated and at one point came close to walking out.
He apologised for BHS's "sad ending" and his role in it.
"It was an honest mistake and unfortunately we sold it to
the wrong guy," said the 64-year-old billionaire. "I'm a big
boy, I'm going to take a punch on the chin."
He said he was working on a plan to plug the pension
deficit, calling the situation "resolvable, sortable".
But there were also flashes of annoyance as Green was probed
more deeply. Exchanges were often heated and he frequently
interrupted lawmakers and complained about their lines of
questioning.
Green said he had trusted Chappell as a buyer because he had
been approved by Green's adviser Goldman Sachs and was
being represented by law firm Olswang and financial adviser
Grant Thornton, names he called "reputable, well-regarded".
He said Chappell's status as a former bankrupt was not a
reason not to do business with him. "Walt Disney was bankrupt,
HJ Heinz was bankrupt, they did OK," he said.
Last week, Chappell told lawmakers he accepted partial
responsibility for BHS's collapse, but said Green and the
retailer's management should share the blame.
PENSION REGULATOR
Green was critical of the pension regulator for failing to
engage with BHS as its deficit increased and said the retailer's
pension trustees were also responsible.
He said he had not received one phone call or email from
Lesley Titcomb, the pension regulator's CEO, calling for a
meeting in the three years since 2013 when it started examining
BHS.
Green also denied he scuppered a last-ditch rescue of BHS by
Sports Direct owner Mike Ashley and said he considered
buying back the business.
He did not provide details on the plan he is working on with
Deloitte to plug the pension deficit - a figure based on how
much it would cost to address the shortfall between assets and
future liabilities with either insurance or a buyout - as he
sought to reassure BHS's 20,000 pension-holders.
"We will sort it, we will find a solution," he said.
He told lawmakers the plan would offer BHS pensioners a
"better outcome" than compensation available from the Pension
Protection Fund, the levy-funded UK lifeboat scheme that helps
finance pensions after company insolvencies.
The deficit compares to the 423 million pounds of dividends
Green paid out during his ownership of BHS from 2000-2015,
mainly to his family.
STOP STARING
Some politicians have called for the tycoon to be stripped
of his knighthood if he does not make good the deficit.
Feeling the heat from lawmakers, Green asked Richard Fuller
from the ruling Conservative party not to stare at him and
complained a whispering committee clerk was putting him off.
Filling a plastic cup of water, Green spilt it over his table.
Iain Wright, the opposition Labour party lawmaker who chairs
the business committee, said Green had a "dominant personality"
and that could have had implications for BHS's culture.
"You seem extraordinarily thin-skinned to quite courteous
questions, as if you don't want to be challenged in any way
shape or form," Wright said. Green refused to respond.
The marathon session was not, however, without humour. At
one point Green's phone went off, prompting Wright to say: "It's
the regulator."
($1 = 0.7060 pounds)
(Additional reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Keith Weir and
Mark Potter)