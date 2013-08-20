British retail executive Bostock joining clothing chain Coast-reports

LONDON Aug 20 Kate Bostock, one of the biggest
names in Britain's retail industry, is going to head up
privately owned clothing chain Coast, as it eyes international
expansion, according to British media reports.
Bostock quit online fashion retailer ASOS last
month after just seven months as executive director of product
and trading, deciding the fast-growing online fashion firm that
targets young women looking to emulate the designer looks of
celebrities wasn't for her.
She previously spent eight years at Britain's biggest
clothing retailer, Marks & Spencer, as head of
merchandising, making her one of the most powerful women in the
retail sector.
Bostock, 56, has also worked for Next, Britain's
second-largest clothing retailer, and for the George brand at
Asda, a subsidiary of the world's largest retailer, Wal-Mart
Stores Inc.
She will join Coast as chief executive in September,
replacing Margaret McDonald who moved to U.S. lingerie brand
Victoria's Secret, a unit of L Brands Inc.
Bostock will work alongside Chairman Derek Lovelock to
expand the brand globally and within Britain and to widen its
appeal beyond mainly formal wear, Lovelock told industry
publication Retail Week. Coast currently has about 370 stores in
about 26 countries.
"Her experience in meeting customers' demands and in product
development, allied with her expertise at leading teams and
implementing strategic plans will be invaluable to Coast,"
Lovelock told the industry publication.
Her appointment comes after Coast's former parent, Aurora
Fashions, partly owned by Icelandic bank Kaupthing, unveiled
plans in March to make Coast a stand-alone business and combine
its two other retailers Oasis and Warehouse into a new business.
Mike Shearwood, Aurora chief executive officer, said in a
statement at that time that this would allow Coast to build on
its position as a specialist in formal wear with more flagship
openings, a new website and international growth.
Neither Coast nor Aurora Fashions could be reached for
comment.