UK online shopping spree could create delivery problems

Nov 28 Britons are being warned to place online
holiday-season gift orders much earlier this year to avoid
disappointment, as doubts emerge about the ability of delivery
companies to handle an expected surge in volume.
UK online sales this holiday season are expected to jump 18
percent, according to the Centre for Retail Research (CRR), as
more shoppers use mobile apps to order clothing, books and
gadgets.
Delivery firms say they are boosting capacity and coming up
with new ways to handle a last-minute rush, but the high cost of
temporary labour and vehicles also makes them cautious about
over-investing.
"I think there will be an acute problem this year," said
Joshua Bamfield, the CRR's director.
Holiday demand aside, the government estimates the trucking
industry is short of 60,000 drivers, in part due to new
certification rules.
Justin Zatouroff, head of logistics at KPMG, says firms may
be forced to turn away business if e-retailers exceed volume
forecasts.
Signs of strain are already emerging.
UK Mail Group Plc, whose customers use eBay Inc
and Amazon.co.uk, is not accepting deliveries
for Dec. 25 and Dec. 26. Collections made on Christmas Eve will
be delivered only by Dec. 29. (bit.ly/1HpYtcc)
Meanwhile, parcel companies are coming up with new ways they
hope will help them get over the hump.
United Parcel Service Inc and Yodel, for example,
are allowing customers to pick up parcels at places such as
petrol stations, newsagents and convenience stores - a method
called "click-and-collect" - thereby saving on the cost of
delivering to single addresses.
Click-and-collect could make up 25 percent to 40 percent of
online non-food sales this Christmas, said Alex Smith-Bingham of
consulting firm Capgemini.
Such sales - popular with shoppers, who need not stay home
to accept delivery - will be worth about 3 billion pounds ($4.7
billion) this year, up from 2.1 billion pounds last year,
according to eBay.
UK Mail and DPD, part of France's La Poste, have
come up with another solution - one-hour slotted delivery.
E-retailers too are coming up with new contingency plans.
Items bought from 65,000 eBay sellers can be collected from
Argos stores, while Amazon has signed up for newspaper
wholesaler Connect Group Plc's same-day parcel
delivery service.
Despite all the planning, driver and distribution staff
shortages mean any sudden volume spike could create problems.
"There are signs in the market that emergency/unplanned
cover is becoming subject to shortages," said Simon Harper,
operations director at TNT UK, a unit of TNT Express NV
.
An indication of demand will emerge over the next few days.
Visa Europe expects Britons to spend 518 million pounds
online using Visa cards on Friday, making it the biggest day
ever for e-commerce in the UK. The credit card company said it
expects a further 500 million pounds to be spent on Monday.
($1 = 0.6370 pounds)
(Editing by Ted Kerr)