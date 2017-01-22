UK high street retailers race to keep up with online demand

| LONDON
LONDON Jan 22 British fashion retailers will
switch their spending firepower to technology from the high
street in 2017 after online shopping became the key driver of
sales growth over the all-important festive period.
Marks & Spencer is investing in apps, its website
and logistics, while spending 350 million pounds over five years
to close 10 percent of clothing and home space.
Department store John Lewis said it was cutting staff
bonuses in part to enable it to invest in its online operations
after 40 percent of its Christmas sales came from the web.
And Next, which failed to keep up with rivals for a
second Christmas in a row, will spend 10 million pounds to
improve its online operations and marketing.
"They will have to invest in infrastructure and it will
weigh on margins, but if you get it right you have a profitable
online business," said one large institutional investor in UK
retail who asked not to be named due to company policy.
"And you can engage on multiple platforms."
The renewed drive in technology comes as British web-only
players ASOS and Boohoo continue to race
ahead, helping Britons to embrace online shopping more quickly
than their European cousins.
And the pressure is relentless. ASOS, with nearly 5 million
active users in the UK, said it would increase its own capital
expenditure to keep ahead of the pack after it posted 18 percent
UK sales growth in the four months to the end of the year.
Boohoo grew British sales by 31 percent in the same period.
Online sales have been booming in Britain for years, with
ecommerce accounting for nearly a quarter of all purchases in
December, according to the British Retail Consortium.
In the 52 weeks to Dec. 18, overall fashion sales fell 2
percent, according to market research firm Kantar Worldpanel,
while pure online players grew 7 percent as fashion lovers
snapped up goods through simple apps on their mobile.
While trading updates show that traditional retailers grew
their sales by selling additional goods to customers picking up
online orders in store, the move online also brings new
challenges such as the high number of goods that are returned.
The signs of the change can be seen across the country, on
small high streets where independent shops have shut - hurt by
high business rates - and on the stock market where the share
price of Boohoo has jumped by 500 percent in two years.
Pick-up lockers at railway stations and petrol pumps mean
parcels can be picked up at any time, while changing rooms in
standalone sites in the centre of towns allow purchases to be
tried on and instantly sent back if not wanted, making it as
easy to shop online as it is to wander down a high street.
The industry estimates that around 30 percent of womenswear
items bought online are returned.
Traditional retailers have harnessed the web by persuading
customers to pick up online-ordered goods instore, forcing firms
to speed up delivery logistics and increase storage space in
their shops.
"The role of the shop does change," said Charlie Mayfield,
chairman of the employee-owned John Lewis Partnership.
"We are still opening shops but we will be opening fewer
going forward and we will be investing more in changing existing
shops so they can fulfil that different role more."
THINKING DIGITAL
The 133-year-old Marks & Spencer, which has struggled for
years to grow its clothing business, beat forecasts for
Christmas trading as investment in its app for iPad and mobile
devices helped boost online sales.
More than 60 percent of all goods sold online were picked up
in store - known as click and collect. Seeking to adapt the
business to meet the new demand, its said in November it would
not return additional cash to shareholders in the second half.
Debenhams, Britain's No. 2 department store chain, also beat
forecasts as those customers shopping online and in-store spent
about two and a half times more than a shopper in one place.
The group, which appointed Sergio Bucher as CEO in October,
is set to unveil its plans for the future in April and analysts
at Liberum have said that could entail higher spending.
And Britain's biggest department store John Lewis, one of
the leading retailers online over the last 15 years, said it
would speed up its internet strategy after 40 percent of its
Christmas sales came from the web, up from 36 percent last year.
"You might have expected to see a slowdown in the rate of
growth but it has basically continued on the same trajectory,"
Mayfield said. "And we've got very good data which shows the
relationship between shops and online sales is strong."
But the cost to transform the business is clear, with
operating profit down 31 percent in the six months to end July.
John Lewis said trading profit would come under pressure this
year and the need to invest, plus the weaker pound, meant staff
bonuses would be "significantly" lower.
Thomson Reuters data shows that 2017 full-year pretax profit
at M&S and Debenhams is also expected to fall around 18 and 12
percent respectively.
Despite the high costs, the experience of retailer Next
shows that the big names have little choice but to
follow their online peers if they want to remain competitive.
Next will invest to improve its website and online marketing
in a recognition that it may have fallen behind the standard of
some competitors, where sites carry more content including video
and numerous photographs to show how an item would look.
"If it's not convenient and the check out process is not
good or you don't portray the product in the right way, then
people will just open up another app and order somewhere else,"
the institutional investor said.
"It's as simple as that these days."
($1 = 0.8113 pounds)
