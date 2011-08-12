Britons say PM failed to provide leadership on riots

LONDON Aug 12 More than half of Britons think
Prime Minister David Cameron failed to provide leadership early
enough to control riots that erupted in London and spread to
other English cities, a survey showed on Friday.
The results of the ComRes poll for The Independent newspaper
chimed with those of an ICM survey for The Guardian, in which
only 30 percent said Cameron responded well to the riots while
44 percent thought the opposite.
The ComRes survey also found that only 36 percent have
confidence in Cameron's leadership of Britain in general. A
different poll by Reuters/Ipsos MORI on July 20 said only 38
percent were happy with the way he was doing his job.
Fifty-four percent said Cameron, who did not return from
holiday until the riots reached their peak on Monday, had failed
to provide leadership early enough.
Five people were killed during four nights of looting, arson
and violence.
Half of those polled also said they had less confidence in
London's ability to hold safe Olympics next year, while a third
had not changed their mind.
Cameron has called the initial police response to the riots,
which were triggered after a man was shot dead by police on
Saturday in north London, inadequate. His remarks drew a sharp
response from the police, which is facing deep cuts in numbers
as part of a government austerity drive to cut public debt.
In a sign of possible damage to London's reputation, a
German member of parliament said on Friday that Olympic
officials should consider moving the 2012 Olympics from London
if the riots and looting were to continue.
Games organisers and the International Olympic Committee
have insisted the violence would neither affect preparations for
the Games nor the city's image.
The riots have also dented confidence of some leading
businessmen. According to a separate ComRes survey for The
Independent, 9 percent said they would reduce investment in
London over the next year, although 90 percent had made no
changes to their investment plans.
ComRes conducted an online survey of 2,008 British adults
between Wednesday and Thursday. Data were weighted to be
demographically representative of all British adults.
For the business poll, 150 London business leaders were
questioned online between Tuesday and Thursday.
Cameron became prime minister in May 2010 at the head of a
coalition government led by his Conservative Party.
