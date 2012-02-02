UK watchdog says Deloitte failed at MG Rover

| LONDON
LONDON Feb 2 Deloitte and one
of its partners failed to properly consider conflicts arising
from advising MG Rover Group and its "Phoenix Four" directors
who bought the carmaker before it collapsed, Britain's
accounting policeman said on Thursday.
Deloitte said it disagreed with the complaint which it
expected to be dismissed at a public hearing.
MG Rover was put into administration in 2005 with debts of
1.4 billion pounds ($2.2 billion) and the loss of 6,000 jobs.
Four of its directors had set up Phoenix to buy lossmaking
carmaker for a token 10 pounds five years earlier.
There was public anger when it emerged the four had paid
themselves 40 million pounds in salaries and pensions before MG
Rover collapsed.
The four faced no criminal charges but were disqualified
from being directors of any company for up to six years.
The Accountancy and Actuarial Discipline Board (AADB) last
year opened a probe into Deloitte, which audited MG Rover, and
Maghsoud Einollahi, who worked in the auditor's corporate
finance department which advised MG Rover group companies.
The AADB said it had filed a formal complaint alleging that
the "conduct of Deloitte & Touche and of Mr Einollahi fell short
of the standards reasonably to be expected" regarding
objectivity and due care.
The complaint will be heard before an independent tribunal
and, if upheld, Deloitte and Maghsoud could face unlimited
fines.
The AADB said Deloitte and Einollahi had acted as corporate
finance advisors to various companies involved with MG Rover and
the Phoenix Four. During this time Deloitte was also auditor for
MG Rover.
DIFFERENT INTERESTS
The regulator said Deloitte and Einollahi failed to consider
adequately the public interest and the potential for there to be
different commercial interests between the Phoenix Four, MG
Rover, associated companies and shareholders.
They also failed to consider properly the conflicts of
interest and "self-interest threat" while advising the Phoenix
Four whiles maintaining client relationships with MG Rover, the
AADB said.
"The AADB is not alleging misconduct in relation to the
audit work performed by Deloitte for the MG Rover Group," the
regulator said.
Deloitte said in a statement it was disappointed that the
AADB had taken the view that limited aspects of its advisory
work relating to two transactions in 2001-2002 fell short of
acceptable standards.
"We do not agree with the AADB and are confident that when
all the evidence is considered, the tribunal will conclude that
there is no justification for criticism of either Deloitte or
our former partner Mr Einollahi," Deloitte said.
"We are pleased that the AADB confirmed that there are no
grounds for complaint in relation to Deloitte's audit work,"
Deloitte added.
Regulators are cracking down on potential conflicts of
interest in the auditing sector, where policymakers suspect that
auditing work is used to open the door to lucrative advisory
services for the same customer.
The European Union has proposed a draft law that would in
some cases force the "Big Four" -- Deloitte, Ernst & Young
, KPMG and PwC -- to separate their
auditing and advisory services to avoid conflicts of interest
and make it easier for smaller rivals to compete.