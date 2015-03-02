Royal Mail announces China link-up through Alibaba's Tmall

LONDON, March 2 Britain's Royal Mail is
joining Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's Tmall Global's
online marketplace, hoping to link small British companies with
Chinese consumers and boost trade for its overseas parcels
business.
Alibaba's Tmall Global is Asia's largest
business-to-consumer retail platform, connecting 302 million
online Chinese consumers with virtual store fronts and payment
portals, Royal Mail said.
It said its Tmall online shop front, which will launch later
this month, would provide consumers with access to small- and
medium-sized British retailers and exporters who want to do
business in China, but do not have the means to do so alone.
Royal Mail will handle the necessary documentation for the
firms, as well as things such as marketing, promotions and
customer services.
In return, Royal Mail will receive commission on the sale of
products and revenue for shipping them through its Parcelforce
express unit.
China is the biggest international consumer of British
products online, accounting for 25 percent of overseas online
shoppers purchasing goods from the UK, according to Royal Mail.
Fast-growing British bike maker Brompton Bicycles, whose
fold-up bikes help commuters navigate busy cities around the
world, is one of the firms that has signed up to the
partnership.
(Reporting by Neil Maidment; editing by David Clarke)