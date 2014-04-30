Britain names "priority investors" in Royal Mail privatisation

| LONDON, April 30
LONDON, April 30 Britain listed on Wednesday
sixteen "priority investors" in the Royal Mail
privatisation that a government watchdog says were given
preferential treatment in a share sale which lawmakers say was
mishandled.
The investors were consulted over pricing and had shown
willingness to be long-term holders of the stock but sold almost
half their stakes within weeks as the share price almost doubled
from its 330 pence offer price, a National Audit Office (NAO)
report says.
Business Secretary Vince Cable, who led the sale, on Tuesday
rebuffed stiff criticism from a panel of lawmakers, including on
the role of the "priority investors", and said that he had no
regrets and no apologies to make.
On Wednesday, in a statement accompanying the names, he
said: "I had been advised that the investors expected
confidentiality around their share acquisitions but there has
been strong interest in who the investors are and speculation
around the names, some of it inaccurate."
"I have decided the public has an interest in an accurate
list being available."
The firms were:
Abu Dhabi Investment Authority,
BlackRock,
Capital Research,
Fidelity Worldwide,
GIC (Singapore sovereign wealth fund),
Henderson,
JP Morgan,
Kuwait Investment Office,
Lansdowne Partners,
Lazard Asset Management,
Och Ziff,
Schroders,
Soros,
Standard Life,
Third Point,
Threadneedle.
