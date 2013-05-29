UPDATE 1-UK government appoints banks for Royal Mail listing

LONDON May 29 The British government has
appointed Goldman Sachs and UBS as the lead
banks to run a London stock market listing of Royal Mail.
The initial public offering (IPO) is expected to take place
later this year and could value the state-owned business at 2-3
billion pounds ($3-4.5 billion), making it Britain's biggest
privatisation for 20 years.
Goldman and UBS will act as joint global co-ordinators and
joint bookrunners, Business Minister Michael Fallon said in a
statement on Wednesday, while Barclays and Bank of
America Merrill Lynch will also be joint bookrunners.
Fallon, who previously said several overseas buyers had
expressed "significant interest" in buying the 497-year-old
postal service, reiterated that while a stock market listing was
the preferred route, all sale options remained open.
"It is important that we are in a position to move ahead
swiftly with our chosen route once we take the final decision,"
he said.
"Given the lead time and preparatory work involved in
readying an IPO, the appointed banking syndicate will work to
make sure we are ready to proceed when the time comes."
Momentum behind privatisation began gathering pace last year
after the European Commission cleared the government to take on
Royal Mail's hefty pension liabilities and regulators gave the
green light for the business to increase prices.
Despite fierce union opposition, Britain is pushing ahead
with plans to privatise the company this financial year to give
it access to external capital for future investment.
All four banks had already been advising either the company
or the government on options for a planned sale.
The government said the appointment of banks to more junior
syndicate positions would be announced in the coming months.
Last week Royal Mail Chief Executive Moya Greene, reporting
the company had more than doubled annual profit on the back of
an online shopping boom, said she had been meeting potential
investors in Britain, the United States and Canada.
Banks have also been asked to gauge appetite for a 1.5
billion pound syndicated loan to back the planned privatisation,
sources said last week.