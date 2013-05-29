UK government appoints lead banks for Royal Mail listing

LONDON May 29 The British government has
appointed Goldman Sachs and UBS as the lead
banks to run a planned London stock market listing of Royal
Mail.
The initial public offering is expected to take place later
this year and could value the state-owned business at 2-3
billion pounds, making it Britain's biggest privatisation for 20
years.
Goldman and UBS will act as joint global co-ordinators and
joint bookrunners, Business Minister Michael Fallon said in a
statement on Wednesday, while Barclays and Bank of
America Merrill Lynch will also be joint bookrunners.
All four had already been advising either the company or the
government on options for a planned sale.