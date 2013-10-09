UPDATE 2-British public flock to Royal Mail share offer

LONDON Oct 9 Britain's biggest privatisation in
decades captured the imagination of the public, with 700,000
individuals applying for seven times the number of Royal Mail
shares on offer to private investors.
Despite the threat of strike action from delivery staff and
criticism from the opposition Labour party, the government is
close to completing the controversial disposal of a majority
stake in the company, which is almost 500 years old.
Order books closed on Tuesday, with the sell-off expected to
value the firm at around 3.3 billion pounds ($5.31 billion), the
top of the government's target price range.
The flotation is one of Britain's most significant since the
late 1980s and 90s, when British Gas and other state industries,
such as the railways, were sold off.
Some 4.5 million people applied for shares in British Gas,
which was privatised in 1986, raising 5.4 billion pounds.
"We haven't yet got the final figures but my very rough
estimate is that we've had about 700,000 applications and it's
about seven times oversubscribed," Business Secretary Vince
Cable told a parliamentary committee, referring to the retail
portion of the offer.
Financial bookmakers IG said the mid-price for shares in the
grey market was 404 pence, suggesting investors could make
around a 20 percent profit at the top of the government's
260-330 pence range when the shares begin trading on Oct. 11.
The final details of the offering are due to be published on
Friday, but the government has said around 30 percent of the
shares on offer are expected to go to members of the public.
Individuals were required to spend a minimum of 750 pounds
to invest, but the strong demand means orders are likely to be
scaled back. Institutional investors have also been warned they
should not expect to get all the shares they have bid for.
Cable said he expected the banks coordinating the sale to
favour long-term investors such as pension funds at the expense
of short-term speculators when allocating the institutional
tranche of shares.
"We're trying to ensure that on this occasion the share book
is dominated by responsible long-term institutional investors
who will help the Mail through a long period of adjustment and
hopefully successful business," Cable said.
The government has also agreed to hand 10 percent of Royal
Mail's shares to staff in the largest share giveaway of any
major British privatisation.
Although trade unions are currently balloting for strike
action, a source said on Tuesday that just 368 of the 150,000
eligible UK-based workers had declined to take up their free
shares, worth around 2,200 pounds per person.
The Labour party has accused the government of pricing the
sale too low, and has called for an inquiry into the deal,
saying the firm's London property portfolio was so valuable that
taxpayers could be short-changed.
Cable, who earlier this week accused Labour of irresponsibly
talking up the value of the shares, repeatedly defended the
privatisation's price tag over questions about whether the value
of this portfolio had been correctly assessed.
"We're confident that it's priced in the right place," he
said.