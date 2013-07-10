版本:
British PM says expects big public support for Royal Mail selloff

LONDON, July 10 British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Wednesday he expected the planned privatisation of the Royal Mail postal service to attract extensive public support.

"I think there'll be widespread support around the country to modernise this great public service," Cameron told parliament before a government announcement expected to set out details of the long-planned privatisation later on Wednesday.

