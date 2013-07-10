版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 7月 10日 星期三

UK government to proceed with Royal Mail IPO this financial year

LONDON, July 10 Britain will sell a majority stake in the state-owned postal service Royal Mail later this financial year, Business Secretary Vince Cable said on Wednesday, setting out details of the government's long-planned privatisation.

As per existing legislation, 10 percent of the shares will be set aside for the employees of the firm and Cable said these would be distributed free of charge with the condition that they must be held for three years.

