Britain's Labour plans last-ditch bid to halt Royal Mail sale

BRIGHTON, England, Sept 24 Britain's Labour
party will seek to halt the privatisation of the Royal Mail
postal service by calling a last-minute parliamentary debate on
the issue, the party's postal spokesman told Reuters on Tuesday.
Earlier this month the Conservative-led coalition government
notified markets of its intention to sell off a majority stake
in the 497-year old delivery service through a public listing in
the coming weeks.
The government is determined to push through a sale despite
investor concerns over the threat of union-led strike action and
criticism from the opposition Labour party, who have yet to rule
out renationalising the firm if they win a 2015 election.
"We're trying to reflect the strength of feeling among the
public against this and say to the government it's not too late
to change their mind," Labour lawmaker Ian Murray told Reuters
at a party conference in the seaside resort of Brighton.
"We thought we would push as hard as we can to find a way
for one last House of Commons vote," he said.
Although some coalition lawmakers have privately expressed
unease over the sale, fearing it may affect support from rural
constituents, Labour is unlikely to win cross-party support to
derail the privatisation. Parliament passed legislation in 2011
paving the way for the privatisation of Royal Mail.