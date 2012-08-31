Chelsea owner Abramovich faces $6 bln court ruling

* British judge to rule in Russian oligarch trial on Friday
* Berezovsky v Abramovich: "Oligarch in exile" v owner of
Chelsea
* Intrigue of Russia's post-Soviet fortune building laid
bare at trial
* Putin's Kremlin cast as final arbiter in tycoon battles
By Guy Faulconbridge
LONDON, Aug 31 Chelsea Football Club owner Roman
Abramovich will find out on Friday whether he owes his former
partner Boris Berezovsky as much as $6 billion after a British
court battle that has laid bare the post-Soviet carve-up of
Russia's vast natural resources.
After a legal odyssey stretching from the gilded corridors
of the Kremlin to the offshore enclaves favoured by Russia's
richest tycoons, Judge Elizabeth Gloster will rule on whether
Berezovsky was extorted out his business empire by Abramovich.
Berezovsky, a fast-talking former mathematician who became a
Kremlin powerbroker under late President Boris Yeltsin only to
fall foul of Vladimir Putin, says Abramovich used the threat of
Kremlin retribution to intimidate him into selling out of
Russia's fourth biggest oil company at a knockdown price.
Abramovich, the world's 68th richest man with a $12.1
billion fortune, denies that and says he merely paid Berezovsky
money for political cover and protection - known in Russian
bandit slang as "krysha" or "roof".
"I am a genetic optimist but I shall not say anything more
until we see the verdict," Berezovsky told Reuters by telephone
on Tuesday.
Judge Gloster will spend about an hour reading out a summary
of the decision at the High Court's modern Rolls Building,
starting at 09:30 GMT on Friday. The final judgment will be
published after Sept. 17.
Abramovich spokesman John Mann declined to comment until the
ruling was handed down, though either party could appeal in the
case, which has cost tens of millions of pounds in legal fees.
Besides the personal drama of a public battle between two of
Russia's most dazzling businessmen, one of the biggest private
litigation cases in the world has detailed the treacherous
business world of post-Soviet Russia:
Ownership means nothing, offshore cash is king and while
Yeltsin granted favoured tycoons control over the oil and metals
producers of a former superpower, President Putin can wrestle
assets back from errant oligarchs no matter how powerful.
RUSSIAN KRYSHA
Complete with blatant tax evasion, informal deals on
billion-dollar assets and a fly-on-the-wall view from inside the
adrenaline bubble of Russia's A-team of oligarchs, the case
reveals the country's heady corruption.
Even the evidence reads like a John le Carre thriller:
barristers bickered over handwritten notes from an offshore
lawyer who died in a mysterious helicopter crash, a snatched
conversation on tax avoidance recorded in secret at Le Bourget
airport and a meeting at London's Dorchester Hotel to hash out
the creation of the world's biggest aluminium company.
"The most interesting part of it is the light it sheds on
the way in which Russian business was done at that very high
level in the immediate post-Communist period: This culture of
krysha and payments being paid back and forward," said Philippa
Charles, a litigation partner at law firm Mayer Brown, which is
not directly involved in the case.
"Meetings at heliports, alpine ski resorts - it is all
rather James Bond but actually it shows this was the reality of
how business was done at that time in Russia," Charles said.
The focus of the case was 1995 - the year Yeltsin sold off
the assets of a former superpower to a handful of influential
traders who became known as the oligarchs.
Rich beyond the dreams of their often modest Soviet
childhoods, the barons of Siberia came to personify the
corruption of post-Soviet Russia: brash, dangerous alpha-males
who scorned the rules of mortals.
After meeting on a Caribbean yacht trip organised by fellow
tycoon Pyotr Aven, Berezovsky and Abramovich, then a 28-year-old
oil trader, came up with a simple idea: merge Russia's best
refinery with some of the top oil and gas fields of Siberia.
But to pull it off, they would need Yeltsin's support.
OLIGARCH BATTLES
Berezovsky said Abramovich agreed to give him and partner
Badri Patarkatsishvili, a chain-smoking Georgian who died in
Britain in 2008, a half share of what would become Sibneft to
secure state approval for its creation and privatisation.
Abramovich disputes that, saying he merely paid Berezovsky
for providing political cover and protection culminating in a
final payment of $1.3 billion via a sheikh in 2001. Abramovich
said Berezovsky did nothing to develop Sibneft.
"Krysha was required. It was impossible to keep hold of the
company without krysha. So we required both political and
physical krysha," Abramovich told the court.
After fleeing Putin's Russia in 2000, Berezovsky claims
Abramovich sought to curry favour with Putin by threatening him
with expropriation unless he sold his Sibneft stake to him.
Russia's state gas monopoly Gazprom bought Sibneft
from Abramovich for $13 billion in 2005. Abramovich
denies any threats were made.
Berezovsky also claimed Abramovich sold his shares in RUSAL
Plc, the world's top aluminium producer, without his permission.
He is seeking over $5 billion for his claimed losses over
Sibneft and over $564 million for RUSAL.
"There is no suggestion that anyone forced or pressured Mr
Abramovich into acting for the Kremlin," Berezovsky told the
court. "He was simply happy to act to the detriment of his
friend and partner in order to curry favour with President
Putin."
Abramovich's lawyers cast Berezovsky as an obsessive man
angry at the success of Abramovich who he believed enjoyed a
similar level of clout with Putin -- Russia's paramount leader
since Dec. 31, 1999 -- as Berezovsky enjoyed with Yeltsin.
If after digesting the intricacies of Russian business
practise, the judge rules against Berezovsky, his reputation as
a publicity seeking former oligarch will be cemented.
But if Berezovsky wins, Putin will be cast as Russia's
alpha-dog ruler whom even billionaire oligarchs such as
Abramovich are so keen to please that they will betray their
former partners.