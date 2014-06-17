版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 6月 17日 星期二 19:29 BJT

Gazprom's Ukraine gas cut hurts Russia's image as reliable supplier -UK

LONDON, June 17 British Foreign Secretary William Hague said on Tuesday that Gazprom's decision to cut gas supplies to Ukraine over a pricing dispute undermined Russia's reputation as a reliable energy supplier.

"We obviously regret Gazprom's decision to do this and I think such decisions damage the credibility of Russia in supplying energy elsewhere across Europe," Hague told parliament. (Reporting by William James and Andrew Osborn; Editing by Andrew Osborn)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐