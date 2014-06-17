Gazprom's Ukraine gas cut hurts Russia's image as reliable supplier -UK

LONDON, June 17 British Foreign Secretary William Hague said on Tuesday that Gazprom's decision to cut gas supplies to Ukraine over a pricing dispute undermined Russia's reputation as a reliable energy supplier.

"We obviously regret Gazprom's decision to do this and I think such decisions damage the credibility of Russia in supplying energy elsewhere across Europe," Hague told parliament. (Reporting by William James and Andrew Osborn; Editing by Andrew Osborn)