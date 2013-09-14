版本:
Four men charged over British Santander cyber plot

LONDON, Sept 14 British police charged four men with trying to steal millions of pounds from Santander by hacking into the bank's computer system, they said on Saturday.

Twelve men were arrested on Friday, following an operation by the Metropolitan Police's Central e-Crime Unit, over the alleged plot which centred on a Santander branch in southeast London.

Four of them will appear on Saturday at Westminster Magistrates' Court. They were named as 25-year-old Lanre Mullins-Abudu, 34-year-old Dean Outram, 27-year-old Akash Vaghela, and 35-year-old Asad Ali Qureshi.

Eight others have been released on police bail pending further enquiries.
