版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 9月 15日 星期日 01:24 BJT

UPDATE 1-Four men in court over alleged UK Santander cyber raid

LONDON, Sept 14 Four men appeared in a British court on Saturday over an alleged attempt to steal millions of pounds from Santander by hacking into the bank's computer system, police said.

Twelve men were arrested on Friday, following an operation by the Metropolitan Police's Central e-Crime Unit, over the alleged plot which centred on a Santander branch in southeast London.

Four were charged late on Friday and appeared on Saturday at Westminster Magistrates' Court for an initial hearing. They were named as 25-year-old Lanre Mullins-Abudu, 34-year-old Dean Outram, Akash Vaghela, 27, and Asad Ali Qureshi, 35.

Eight others have been released on police bail pending further enquiries.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐