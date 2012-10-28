UPDATE 2-Former British pop star Gary Glitter arrested

* Police report arrest of man in his 60s in London
* Glitter was glam-rock star in the 1970s
* BBC's Patten says company's reputation on the line
* Says BBC must tell the truth and own up to it
By Alessandra Rizzo
LONDON, Oct 28 One-time British pop star Gary
Glitter was arrested on Sunday as part of an investigation into
allegations of child sex abuse by the late BBC presenter Jimmy
Savile, the BBC said.
It was the first arrest to be reported in a scandal that has
already damaged the reputation of the publicly-funded BBC and
the legacy of Savile, a former DJ who was one of the
broadcaster's top show hosts and a dedicated charity fundraiser.
The head of the BBC's governing body said on Sunday the
broadcaster's reputation was on the line, and promised to get to
the bottom of the scandal.
A police statement said a man in his 60s had been picked up
just after 7 am (0700 GMT) on suspicion of sexual offences in
the investigation into "Savile and others". The statement did
not name the man and a spokesman declined further comment.
The BBC and Sky News identified the man picked up from his
London home as Glitter, a 68-year-old who was popular as a
glam-rock singer in the 1970s. Footage on both broadcasters
showed Glitter, who was not handcuffed, leaving an apartment in
central London and being driven away.
Glitter, born Paul Gadd, shot to fame in the early 1970s
with the hit "Rock and Roll". He has long been dogged by child
sex accusations. He was convicted of abusing two girls in
Vietnam in 2006 and has been jailed in that country.
Allegations that Savile sexually abused young girls for
decades first emerged in an expose on the British TV channel
ITV. Since then, police say some 300 victims had come forward.
The victims' allegations include claims from one woman that
she had seen Glitter having sex with an underage girl in
Savile's BBC dressing room while Savile abused another girl.
BLIND EYE?
The scandal has raised troubling questions about the BBC's
management and its workplace culture in the past. Revelations
that an investigation by Newsnight, the BBC's flagship TV news
show, was shelved last December led to claims bosses at the
broadcaster knew about the allegations but kept quiet.
"Can it really be the case that no one knew what he was
doing? Did some turn a blind eye to criminality?" asked Chris
Patten, chairman of the BBC Trust which oversees the
broadcaster, writing in the Mail on Sunday.
The Sunday Times said the office of former BBC director Mark
Thompson was alerted about the allegations twice, in May and
September. Thompson is poised to take over as chief executive of
the New York Times, and the Sunday Times quoted his spokesman as
saying Thompson had not been told about the allegations on
either occasion.
Thompson has told Reuters that he did not know about the
nature of the investigation by the Newsnight programme into
Savile, and had no involvement in the decision to axe the
report.
The BBC said on its website on Sunday that "Thompson has
said the first time he had been made aware of claims that Savile
had committed serious crimes and that some had taken place while
the entertainer was working at the BBC was after he stepped down
as director general".
The broadcaster has announced two investigations as a result
of the scandal, and Patten promised full cooperation.
"The BBC's reputation is on the line," he wrote. "The BBC
must tell the truth and face up to the truth about itself,
however terrible."
When Savile died in October last year aged 84, his gold
coffin went on public display and he was lauded as a "national
treasure" who had raised millions of pounds for good causes.
A year later, police describe him as "undoubtedly" one of
Britain's most prolific sex offenders, and the Vatican said a
papal knighthood given to Savile decades ago for his charity
work "should not have been bestowed".
Savile's family said it was in despair over the allegations
and offered its "deepest sympathy" to abuse victims. It also
said it had decided to remove the headstone on Savile's grave
and destroy it to avoid it becoming a target for vandals.