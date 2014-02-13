UPDATE 3-Britain warns Scotland: Forget the pound if you walk away

By Belinda Goldsmith
EDINBURGH Feb 13 Britain warned Scotland on
Thursday it would have to give up the pound if Scots voted to
end the 307-year-old union with England, declaring the currency
could not be divided up "as if it were a CD collection" after a
messy divorce.
In one of the boldest attempts yet to scuttle a Scottish
nationalist bid to break the union, finance minister George
Osborne bluntly warned Scots that secession would cost them
dearly in jobs and business.
"If Scotland walks away from the UK, it walks away from the
UK pound," Osborne told a group of about 200 business leaders in
a hotel penthouse with a panoramic view over the Scottish
capital, Edinburgh.
Scottish First Minister Alex Salmond accused Osborne of
"bluff, bluster and posturing", and said his words would
backfire on him as a Sept. 18 referendum approaches.
Refusing to be drawn on whether his toughened stance would
antagonise some Scots, Osborne said Scots needed to be clear on
the facts before making their biggest decision in three
centuries.
"The pound isn't an asset to be divided up between two
countries after a break up as if it were a CD collection,"
Osborne, Prime Minister David Cameron's closest ally, said.
"The evidence shows it wouldn't work. It would cost jobs and
cost money and wouldn't provide economic security for Scotland
or for the rest of the UK," Osborne said, waving a new Treasury
analysis setting out the risks.
The message was aimed at undermining the economic case for
independence and one of the Scottish National Party's (SNP) key
proposals - that an independent Scotland would keep the pound.
CURRENCY WAR?
It comes as opinion polls show separatists are still lagging
supporters of the union but that the gap is starting to narrow.
The debate has intensified in recent weeks with Bank of
England chief Mark Carney cautioning that a currency union would
entail a surrender of some sovereignty. Cameron made a patriotic
case for unity last week which was dubbed a "love-bombing" by
commentators.
It is the first time the main parties in Westminster have
launched a unified campaign against Scottish independence and
Osborne stressed this meant a currency union was off the table,
whoever held power after Britain's 2015 general election.
Nationalist leader Salmond raised accusations of bullying
against Osborne and the finance chief of Labour, Ed Balls, and
Danny Alexander of the Liberal Democrats who also voiced
opposition to Scotland sharing the pound.
He said refusing to let Scotland join a monetary union would
be damaging to the UK economy and a formal currency union was in
the best interests of both the UK and Scotland.
"This is a concerted bid by a Tory-led Westminster
establishment to bully and intimidate but their efforts to claim
ownership of Sterling will backfire spectacularly," he said.
"The stance of any UK government will be very different the
day after a Yes vote to the campaign rhetoric we are hearing
now."
Nationalists in Scotland, whose waters contain the European
Union's biggest reserves of oil and gas, want the Bank of
England to stay lender of last resort for financial institutions
but have given no Plan B if not allowed to keep the pound.
One possible option would be for an independent Scotland to
continue to use the pound in a similar way that Ecuador uses the
U.S. dollar ahead of a possible entry into the European single
currency, the euro, at some later date.
The SNP has indicated that if London prevented a currency
union, an independent Scotland could refuse to take on a share
of the UK's 1.2 trillion pounds ($1.99 trillion) of government
debt which Britain has promised to honour.
Salmond said all the debt accrued up to the point of
independence belonged legally to the UK Treasury but Scotland
has said it would meet a fair share of the costs of that debt.
"But assets and liabilities go hand in hand, and - contrary
to the assertions today - sterling and the Bank of England are
clearly shared UK assets," he said.
Osborne said the nationalist threat to walk away from its
share of UK debt would mean punitively high interest rates for
an independent Scotland and was an "empty threat".
"In that scenario, international lenders would look at
Scotland and see a fledgling country whose only credit history
was one gigantic default," Osborne said.
Whether the hard line on the currency will irk some of the
20 percent or so of voters still undecided in polls was to be
seen.
"For some people this stance on the currency gives clarity
but for others it could be seen as antagonistic," said Alex
Sanderson, who works in a professional services company in
Edinburgh and intends to vote against independence.
Polling expert John Curtice from Strathclyde University said
he did not expect a major impact on the polls from this.
"It might put the SNP under some pressure but voters in
Scotland were already doubtful the monetary union would happen
and I'm not convinced this will be a turning point," he said.