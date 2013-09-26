UK nuclear arms backup plan urgent ahead of Scottish vote-lawmakers

* Defence Committee says independence threatens nuclear
deterrent
* Lawmaker report urges Britain to draw up contingency plans
* Relocating nuclear submarine base would be costly and
complex
By William James
LONDON, Sept 27 The British government must
urgently draw up a contingency plan for where it can put its
nuclear arsenal in case Scotland, where the submarine-based
nuclear missile system is now located, votes for independence, a
parliamentary study said on Friday.
Scottish separatists have consistently lagged in opinion
polls which show Scots have decided against independence by a
ratio of 3 to 2. But a large number of voters - up to 28 percent
by one poll - are undecided.
With less than a year to go to the Sept. 18, 2014,
referendum, the issue of what to do with Britain's nuclear
deterrent is urgent, lawmakers said.
"The possibility of Scottish independence represents a
serious threat to the future operational viability of the UK's
nuclear deterrent," said one of the conclusions of the year-long
Defence Committee investigation into the impact of independence.
"The UK Government must now give urgent consideration to
contingency options in the event of a 'Yes' vote," it said.
Britain is one of only five officially recognised
nuclear-armed countries. Four submarines equipped to carry
nuclear missiles - the Vanguard, Victorious, Vigilant and
Vengeance - are based in deep-water lochs along the west coast
of Scotland, and concrete missile storage bunkers are built into
the Scottish hillside. At least one of the four is always at
sea.
The Liberal Democrats, junior partner in the
Conservative-led coalition government, want to reduce the number
of submarines when the current class is decommissioned, but
Prime Minister David Cameron has called any such plan "naive or
reckless".
If Scotland votes to break away, Britain would face a huge,
expensive and time-consuming task to relocate the system.
The Ministry of Defence confirmed on Thursday it currently
has no contingency plan.
"No contingency plans are being made to move Trident out of
Scotland," a Ministry of Defence spokesman told Reuters.
"The scale and cost of any potential relocation away from
Faslane would be enormous. We are confident that the Scottish
people will vote to remain a part of the United Kingdom."
Defence Minister Philip Hammond said during an evidence
session for the report that it was "unhelpful" to speculate over
any possible relocation sites, but that ultimately he was
confident it could be done.
"I am confident that we would be able to solve this problem,
but it would cost a significant amount of money," Hammond told
the committee in July.
A Trident renewal decision will not be taken until after the
next 2015 general election. Britain's four Vanguard class
nuclear submarines reach the end of their service lives in the
2020s.
Keith Brown, a minister in the devolved Scottish government,
called the current nuclear programme a "huge waste of money" and
said an independent Scotland would focus its military efforts
differently.
"An independent Scotland can halt the disproportionate cuts
to our defence footprint and deliver the defence jobs, the
equipment and the security that Scotland needs," he said.
Trident missiles are built by Lockheed Martin Space Systems
and are also used by the U.S. Navy.