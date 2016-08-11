Oil rig grounded off Scotland may have leaked diesel-maritime agency

EDINBURGH Aug 11 An oil rig that ran aground
off a Scottish island on Sunday may have leaked around 53 tonnes
of diesel but has not caused any serious pollution, Britain's
Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) said.
The Transocean Winner rig broke away while being
towed during a storm and became grounded off the northwestern
Isle of Lewis.
"Aircraft yesterday flew over the location and surrounding
area to make careful observations for pollution around the rig
and the nearby coast and sea and no sheen or sign of pollution
has been found," the MCA said on Thursday.
Diesel is much lighter than crude oil which is the cause of
the worst slicks and the MCA said it posed "much lower
environmental risks".
Two of four diesel fuel tanks on the rig were believed to
have been damaged. The MCA is still monitoring the area and has
set an exclusion zone of 300 metres around the rig.
Scotland's government said on Wednesday that the incident
posed questions about why the rig - which was en route from
Norway to Malta - was being towed through Scottish waters
despite a forecast for stormy weather.
(Reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)