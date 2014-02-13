UK's Osborne says could not back pound for independent Scotland

EDINBURGH Feb 13 British finance minister
George Osborne said on Thursday he could not support the
possibility of an independent Scotland using the pound should
Scots vote for secession in a referendum later this year.
Osborne said official advice from civil servants in the
British Treasury was against recommendation of a currency union,
Osborne said in a speech in the Scottish capital.
"Listening to that advice, looking at the analysis myself,
it is clear to me, I could not as Chancellor recommend that we
could share the pound with an independent Scotland," he said.
"The evidence shows it wouldn't work. It would cost jobs and
cost money. It wouldn't provide economic security for Scotland
or for the rest of the United Kingdom," Osborne said.