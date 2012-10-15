版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 15日 星期一 20:39 BJT

Cameron signs deal for Scottish independence vote

EDINBURGH Oct 15 British Prime Minister David Cameron and nationalist Scottish leader Alex Salmond signed an agreement on Monday to give the Scottish people a referendum on independence in 2014.

The referendum will ask voters whether they want Scotland to remain in the 305-year-old union with England.

Cameron opposes a break-up of the union, arguing that Britain is stronger together, and opinion polls show only between 30 and 40 percent of Scots support independence.

Scotland and England have shared a monarch since 1603 and have been ruled by one single parliament in London since 1707. In 1999, for the first time since then, a devolved Scottish parliament was opened following a referendum.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐