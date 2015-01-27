UPDATE 1-UK's Luton airport passenger terminal briefly evacuated

(Adds airport back to normal)

LONDON Jan 27 The passenger terminal at Luton airport north of London was briefly evacuated on Tuesday after a faulty light fitting in the baggage reclaim area caused a fire alarm to go off, an airport spokeswoman said.

"Fire crew attended as a precaution and one flight with arriving passengers was held while the light fitting was inspected," she said.

No departing flights were affected and operations have now returned to normal, she added.

Luton is the fourth-biggest airport in the London area, serving mostly European routes.

