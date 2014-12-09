U.S. ambassador to UK defends Facebook over soldier's murder

| LONDON
LONDON Dec 9 Facebook is not to blame
for failing to pass on information that might have prevented the
murder of a British soldier last year, US ambassador to Britain
Matthew Barzun said on Tuesday.
Last month, a report by British lawmakers concluded that
while security services could not have prevented the attack, an
unspecified U.S. communications company could have led British
investigators to head off the plot.
The company had picked up an online exchange between one of
the soldier's murderers and an overseas militant that he wanted
to kill a soldier, but did not inform British spy agency MI5.
British media have reported that company was Facebook.
Asked at an event in the British parliament if it was right
to blame Facebook for failing to prevent the murder of Fusilier
Lee Rigby, who was hacked to death in broad daylight, Barzun
told reporters: "Are you right to blame them? No."
However, Barzun said, technology companies could play a role
in combating extremism.
"I don't think it is fair to pin everything on the private
sector, nor is it fair to say that they have no responsibility
in trying to come up with solutions," he said.
Barzun also said large U.S. companies such as Google
and Amazon, which have been accused of using
complex accounting schemes to cut their payments on earnings in
Britain, were not international tax dodgers.
"We made these rules, they are playing by them. My hope
would be that if and when rules change they will play by those
new rules as well," he said.
Britain is due to publish on Wednesday details of plans for
a tax to target such multinational companies.
The U.S. ambassador reaffirmed American support for
Britain's remaining in the European Union, two weeks after
British Prime Minister David Cameron gave his strongest
indication yet that he may campaign to leave the 28-nation bloc.
Cameron has promised to reform Britain's ties with the EU
before a referendum on its membership in 2017, if he is
re-elected next year.
"We really value a strong United Kingdom in a strong EU
because we see eye to eye ... on the important issues of the
challenges we face," he said.
"From a selfish point of view it's a really good thing, but
it is entirely up to you folks to figure out your relationship
with and within Europe."
