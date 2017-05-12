版本:
中国
2017年 5月 13日 星期六 04:28 BJT

FedEx reports malware interference in global cyberattack -statement

WASHINGTON May 12 FedEx said on Friday it was experiencing issues with some of its Microsoft Corp Windows systems in relation to a global cyber attack that had disrupted hospitals in England and infected computers in dozens of other countries around the world.

"Like many other companies, FedEx is experiencing interference with some of our Windows-based systems caused by malware," a spokeswoman said in a statement. "We are implementing remediation steps as quickly as possible." (Reporting by Dustin Volz; editing by Grant McCool)
