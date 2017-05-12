FedEx reports malware interference in global cyberattack -statement

WASHINGTON May 12 FedEx said on Friday
it was experiencing issues with some of its Microsoft Corp
Windows systems in relation to a global cyber attack
that had disrupted hospitals in England and infected computers
in dozens of other countries around the world.
"Like many other companies, FedEx is experiencing
interference with some of our Windows-based systems caused by
malware," a spokeswoman said in a statement. "We are
implementing remediation steps as quickly as possible."
(Reporting by Dustin Volz; editing by Grant McCool)