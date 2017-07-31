FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
British interior minister to push Silicon Valley on countering militants - source
2017年7月31日

British interior minister to push Silicon Valley on countering militants - source

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - Britain's interior minister travels to Silicon Valley this week to ask social media companies such as YouTube to step up efforts to tackle content which encourages militants to carry out violent attacks.

Home Secretary Amber Rudd will meet with senior executives of social media and internet service providers to discuss “tackling tackling terrorist content available online,” according to a person familiar with her plans.

Another source familiar with Rudd’s trip said she had scheduled a meeting with representatives of YouTube, Alphabet Inc's video sharing platform. (Reporting by Mark Hosenball; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

