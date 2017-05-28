UK says making progress with tech companies on getting encrypted militant messages

LONDON May 28 Britain is making good progress
with technology companies on getting access to the encrypted
messages of militant suspects, interior minister Amber Rudd said
on Sunday.
Britain has repeatedly complained that technology companies
have failed to disclose enough information about the encrypted
messages of militant suspects, though technology companies such
as Whatsapp say they cannot break end-to-end encryption.
"We are making good progress with the companies who have put
in place end-to-end encryption, some of them are being more
constructive that others but we will continue to build on that,"
Rudd said on BBC television.
"The area that I am most concerned about is the internet
companies who are continuing to publish the hate publications,
the hate material that is contributing to radicalising people in
this country," Rudd said.
(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Guy Faulconbridge)