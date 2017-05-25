UPDATE 1-London premiere for 'The Mummy" axed after Manchester bombing

(Adds comments by Ariana Grande manager)
LOS ANGELES May 25 Universal Pictures on
Thursday became the second Hollywood studio to cancel a London
red carpet film premiere following the suicide bombing in
Manchester that killed 22 people and caused Britain to raise its
terrorism alert to critical.
"The Mummy," an action adventure starring Tom Cruise and
Russell Crowe, was due to have a premiere in London featuring
cast members on June 1.
"All of us at Universal have been devastated by the terror
attack in Manchester and continue to stand with the community
and country as it recovers," Universal Pictures, a unit of
Comcast Corp, said in a statement.
"Out of respect to those affected by this tragedy we have
decided not to move forward with the London premiere for 'The
Mummy' scheduled to take place next week," it added.
Citing similar reasons, Warner Bros on Wednesday said it had
canceled the May 31 London red carpet premiere of "Wonder
Woman."
Pop singer Ariana Grande, whose Manchester show was the
target of Monday's suicide bombing, has called off two London
concerts this week and five dates in Europe.
Scooter Braun, who manages Grande as well as pop singer
Justin Bieber, posted a series of defiant messages late on
Wednesday.
"The wish of terrorism is to take away (a) feeling of
freedom and joy," Braun wrote on Twitter.
"We can't allow it. Fear cannot rule the day. More people
die each year from car crashes than terrorism, yet I will get in
my car. I will choose to live (rather than) be afraid.
"So if you think you scared us ... if you think your
cowardice act made us change how we live ... sorry. All you did
was make us appreciate every day. We must fight extraordinary
evil with extraordinary greatness," Braun wrote.
(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Marguerita Choy and
Paul Simao)