UPDATE 3-Ariana Grande cancels tour dates after Manchester attack

By Piya Sinha-Roy
LOS ANGELES May 24 Ariana Grande has called off
two London concerts and five in Europe after a suicide bomber
killed 22 people at her performance in Manchester, England, the
U.S. pop singer's representatives said on Wednesday.
Monday's bombing, which killed 22 people and wounded 64,
also resulted in the cancellation of next week's London premiere
of the superhero film "Wonder Woman" and increased security for
a music festival this weekend featuring pop star Katy Perry in
the northern English city of Hull.
Grande, 23, who tweeted earlier this week that she was
"broken" by the Manchester attack, had been due to perform on
Thursday and Friday at London's O2 arena as part of her
"Dangerous Woman" tour.
Both shows have been canceled, as well as performances in
Belgium, Poland, Germany and Switzerland through June 5, her
record label said in a statement.
"Due to the tragic events in Manchester the Dangerous Woman
tour with Ariana Grande has been suspended until we can further
assess the situation and pay our proper respects to those lost,"
the statement said. "Our way of life has once again been
threatened but we will overcome this together."
Concert promoter Live Nation said ticket holders will get
refunds. Grande, 23, was unharmed in the attack and was
photographed arriving in Florida on Tuesday to be with family
and friends.
British-born Salman Abedi, 22, blew himself up on Monday
night at the packed Manchester Arena at the end of Grande's
concert, attended by thousands of children and teenagers,
killing 22 people and injuring 64.
Islamic State claimed responsibility, Britain's official
terror alert was raised to "critical," and hundreds of soldiers
were deployed on Wednesday to guard key London sites, including
London's Houses of Parliament.
Hollywood studio Warner Bros. said on Wednesday it
had called off the May 31 "Wonder Woman" red-carpet event in
London "in light of the current situation."
Organizers of Radio 1's Big Weekend music festival, slated
this weekend in Hull, a hundred miles (160 km) east of
Manchester, said those attending would have to go through two
rounds of searches.
U.S. rock group Blondie canceled a London performance
scheduled a day after the attack, while British band Take That
postponed shows at the Manchester Arena and in Liverpool this
week.
The cancellation of Grande's concerts came as a
disappointment to some fans of the former Nickelodeon cable TV
star, who is known for upbeat pop tracks such as "Problem" and
"Break Free."
Annalise Gandy, 22, paid 36 pounds ($47) for front-row seats
at Grande's Friday concert in London. She said that while the
attack was "absolutely terrifying," she still wanted to attend.
"I would go not only because I paid for those tickets, but
because a concert is where people let themselves go and have
fun," Gandy, who lives in London, said in a telephone interview.
"I’m not going to live in fear."
