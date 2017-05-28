UK looking to increase pressure on internet firms over extremist material -minister

LONDON May 28 Britain is looking at range of
options to put pressure on internet companies to do more to take
down extremist material, Security Minister Ben Wallace said on
Sunday.
The government has previously complained technology
companies are not doing enough to tackle the use of their
networks both to promote extremist ideology and for
communication between militant suspects.
"We are going to look at the range of options. We have seen
the Germans have proposed perhaps a fine, we are not sure
whether that is going to work but there are range of pressures
we can put on to some of these companies," Wallace told BBC
Television.
"We think they have the technology and the capability to
change the algorithms they use," he said, adding that one issue
was the way the companies linked posts to other similar material
online.
Wallace said some companies were "being difficult" but there
was evidence that others were trying to improve their work on
the issue.
(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)