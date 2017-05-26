UK security minister says no specific threat to public this weekend

LONDON May 26 British emergency services are
prepared for possible attacks on public events over an upcoming
holiday weekend but have no information on specific threats
after Monday's bomb attack in Manchester which killed 22, a
government minister said.
Monday is a public holiday in Britain, and the weekend sees
a number of high-profile events such as the soccer FA Cup final
in London on Saturday.
Security minister Ben Wallace said reports that hospitals
had been told to be prepared for the weekend were part of a
general heightened sense of security and not a response to
specific intelligence.
"That is predominantly precautionary... There is no specific
threat against an individual event," Ben Wallace said on BBC
radio.
He also said police were confident of rolling up a network
of people involved in Monday's attacks, and said the government
needed tools to force companies such as Facebook to remove
dangerous online material more quickly.
(Reporting by Alistair Smout, editing by David Milliken)