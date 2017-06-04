UPDATE 1-UK PM May calls for beefed up terror response after London attack

(Recasts, adds quotes, details)
LONDON, June 4 British Prime Minister Theresa
May reacted on Sunday to an attack that killed seven people in
London by saying things could not continue as they were and that
the strategy for dealing with terrorism needed to be reviewed in
four ways.
Three assailants drove a van at pedestrians on London Bridge
late on Saturday night before getting out of the van in the
bustling Borough Market area and stabbing a number of people.
All three attackers were shot dead by police within eight
minutes of the first emergency call to officers.
May mentioned beefing up jail sentences for terrorism
offences and additional cyberspace regulations as possible areas
of policy change.
The attack was the third to hit Britain in quick succession
after a similar incident on Westminster Bridge in March and a
suicide bombing that killed 22 people at a pop concert in
Manchester, northern England, less than two weeks ago.
"We cannot and must not pretend that things can continue as
they are," May said in a televised statement in front of her
Downing Street office.
"We believe we are experiencing a new trend in the threat we
face as terrorism breeds terrorism, and perpetrators are
inspired to attack not only on the basis of carefully
constructed plots after years of planning and training, and not
even as lone attackers radicalised online, but by copying one
another and often using the crudest of means of attack."
She said campaigning ahead of a national parliamentary
election on Thursday was suspended as a mark of respect, but
would resume on Monday.
"Violence can never be allowed to disrupt the democratic
process, so those campaigns will resume in full tomorrow and the
general election will go ahead as planned on Thursday," said
May.
She listed four areas where she said change needed to take
place.
The first was the fight against the "evil ideology"
inspiring the repeated attacks, which she called a perversion of
Islam and of the truth.
The fight could not be won through military intervention
alone, she said, adding that there was a need to defend
pluralistic British values that were superior to anything
offered by the "preachers of hate".
Secondly, May said, new regulations were needed to reduce
the space available to extremists online.
"We cannot allow this ideology the safe space it needs to
breed. Yet that is precisely what the internet and the big
companies that provide internet-based services provide," May
said. "We need to work with allied democratic governments to
reach international agreements that regulate cyberspace."
Thirdly, she said, more needed to be done to identify and
stamp out extremism across British society.
The fourth area was the counter-terrorism strategy, which
May said was robust but needed to be reviewed in light of the
changing threat.
She said that if an increase in jail sentences for
terrorism-related offences, even apparently minor ones, were
needed, then it would be done.
(Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; Editing by William James and
Catherine Evans)