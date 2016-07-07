Police investigating suspect package at British parliament

LONDON, July 7 A suspect package triggered a security alert at the British parliament on Thursday but there were no reports of illness or injury, police said.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said a suspect package had been received in parliament at around 12.30 p.m. local time and was being examined.

A reporter for the Times said on Twitter that a letter to a member of the upper house of parliament, the House of Lords, was being analysed by police after white powder was found in the envelope.

A spokesman for the House of Lords said a potential security incident was being investigated but could not give any more details.

Entrances to parliament appeared to be open as normal and there was no visibly increased police presence. (Reporting by Kate Holton, Kylie MacLellan and William James; editing by Stephen Addison)