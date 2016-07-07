Police investigating suspect package at British parliament

RPT-JPMorgan looks for big payoff from lead in deposit race
NEW YORK, Jan 16 Over the past five years, stock analysts have challenged JPMorgan Chase & Co executives for keeping so many branches open as customers did more and more banking online.
LONDON, July 7 A suspect package triggered a security alert at the British parliament on Thursday but there were no reports of illness or injury, police said.
A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said a suspect package had been received in parliament at around 12.30 p.m. local time and was being examined.
A reporter for the Times said on Twitter that a letter to a member of the upper house of parliament, the House of Lords, was being analysed by police after white powder was found in the envelope.
A spokesman for the House of Lords said a potential security incident was being investigated but could not give any more details.
Entrances to parliament appeared to be open as normal and there was no visibly increased police presence. (Reporting by Kate Holton, Kylie MacLellan and William James; editing by Stephen Addison)
NEW YORK, Jan 16 Over the past five years, stock analysts have challenged JPMorgan Chase & Co executives for keeping so many branches open as customers did more and more banking online.
MUNICH, Jan 16 Airbus Group plans to test a prototype for a self-piloted flying car as a way of avoiding gridlock on city roads by the end of the year, the aerospace group's chief executive said on Monday.
MUNICH, Jan 16 BMW will stick to plans to open a Mexican plant in 2019 despite warnings by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump to slap a border tax on the German brand's vehicles made in Mexico and destined for the United States, an executive said.