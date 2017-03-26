End-to-end encryption on messaging services is unacceptable-UK minister

LONDON, March 26 British interior minister Amber
Rudd said on Sunday end-to-end encryption of messages offered by
services like Whatsapp are "completely unacceptable" and there
should be no "secret place for terrorists to communicate".
Local media have reported that shortly before launching an
attack that killed four people including a policeman near
Britain's parliament in central London, Khalid Masood sent an
encrypted message via Whatsapp.
"That is my view - it is completely unacceptable, there
should be no place for terrorists to hide. We need to make sure
organisations like Whatsapp, and there are plenty of others like
that, don't provide a secret place for terrorists to communicate
with each other," Rudd told the BBC's Andrew Marr show.
"We need to make sure that our intelligence services have
the ability to get into situations like encrypted Whatsapp."
(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Susan Thomas)