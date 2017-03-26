UPDATE 2-UK minister says encryption on messaging services is unacceptable

(Adds Wired magazine, Liberal Democrat comment)
By Elizabeth Piper
LONDON, March 26 Technology companies must
cooperate more with law enforcement agencies and should stop
offering a "secret place for terrorists to communicate" using
encrypted messages, British interior minister Amber Rudd said on
Sunday.
Local media have reported that British-born Khalid Masood
sent an encrypted message moments before killing four people
last week by ploughing his car into pedestrians and fatally
stabbing a policeman as he tried to get into parliament in an
82-second attack that struck terror in the heart of London.
There may be difficulties in taking on technology companies
- in the United States, officials have been trying to make U.S.
technology firms provide a way around encryption, talks that
have intensified since a mass shooting in San Bernardino.
But while saying she was "calling time on terrorists using
social media as their platform", Rudd also appealed for help
from the owners of encrypted messaging apps such as Facebook's
WhatsApp, backing away from seeking to introduce new
legislation.
Asked for her view on companies which offer end-to-end
encrypted messages, Rudd said: "It is completely unacceptable,
there should be no place for terrorists to hide. We need to make
sure organisations like WhatsApp, and there are plenty of others
like that, don't provide a secret place for terrorists to
communicate with each other."
"We need to make sure that our intelligence services have
the ability to get into situations like encrypted WhatsApp."
According to technology magazine Wired, end-to-end
encryption means messages can only be decoded by the recipient
and not by anyone in between, including the company providing
the service.
PRIVACY VS SECURITY
Brian Paddick, a home affairs spokesman for the opposition
Liberal Democrats and former deputy assistant commissioner in
the Metropolitan Police, said the security services could view
"the content of suspected terrorists' encrypted messages".
"The real question is, could lives have been saved in London
last week if end-to-end encryption had been banned? All the
evidence suggests that the answer is no."
The attack on Wednesday looks set to reignite the
privacy-versus-secrecy debate in Europe, especially after
warnings from security officials that Western countries will be
increasingly targeted as Islamic State loses ground in the
Middle East.
Rudd, appointed home secretary or interior minister shortly
after Britain voted to leave the EU, said the British case was
different when asked about Apple's opposition to helping the FBI
break into an iPhone from one of the San Bernardino shooters.
"This is something completely different. We're not saying
open up, we don't want to go into the Cloud, we don't want to do
all sorts of things like that," she said.
"But we do want them to recognise that they have a
responsibility to engage with government, to engage with law
enforcement agencies when there is a terrorist situation."
She said she wanted to see an industry-wide board set up in
Britain to allow technology companies to better police their
sites and stop letting "their sites, their platforms, their
publishing enterprises ... being used by terrorists".
