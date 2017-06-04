UPDATE 1-UK's Rudd says London attackers probably "radical Islamist terrorists"

(Adds comments from Rudd)
LONDON, June 4 The attackers who killed seven
people and wounded 48 in central London on Saturday were
probably "radical Islamist terrorists", Britain's interior
minister Amber Rudd said on Sunday.
"As the prime minister said, we are confident about the fact
that they were radical Islamist terrorists, the way they were
inspired, and we need to find out more about where this
radicalisation came from," Rudd told ITV television.
Rudd declined to comment on whether the perpetrators of the
attack had been known to authorities before Saturday.
"The operation is ongoing so we are finding out more about
who these three are," he said.
Rudd also said it did not appear that there was a link
between the London attackers and a suicide bombing in Manchester
on May 22 that killed 22 people at a pop concert.
"We think it is unlikely. It looks like there wasn't, but we
can't rule it out at the moment," she said.
Rudd said Britain's terror threat level, which currently
stands at severe, had not been increased to its highest level of
critical because authorities believed "that they have got all
the main perpetrators".
