Social media giants must do more to police sites - UK lawmakers

* Internet firms "consciously failing" - British lawmakers
* Lawmakers want firms to hire more staff to block jihadists
* Report part of broader measures to counter radicalisation
By Paul Sandle
LONDON, Aug 25 Facebook, Twitter
and YouTube should hire more people to monitor hate
speech and material inciting violence as well as putting staff
in police operation centres to remove offending posts faster,
British lawmakers said.
In a report released on Thursday by parliament's Home
Affairs Select Committee, lawmakers said major internet firms
were "consciously failing" to stop groups such as Islamic State
promoting violence on social media and they needed to take more
responsibility for the impact of material posted on their sites.
The report said large internet companies should work with
the government, police and security services to create an
extensive round-the-clock hub to monitor and immediately shut
down such online activity.
"Huge corporations like Google, Facebook and Twitter, with
their billion dollar incomes, are consciously failing to tackle
this threat and passing the buck by hiding behind their
supranational status, despite knowing that their sites are being
used by the instigators of terror," said Keith Vaz, chairman of
the parliamentary committee.
The report said it was "alarming" that teams of only a few
hundred employees at the internet firms were monitoring billions
of accounts. It called on them to work more closely with the
London police Counter Terrorism Internet Referral Unit,
specifically by putting staff inside a 24-hour police operations
centre to identify and remove hate posts more quickly.
The report, which focused on radicalisation in Muslim
communities, said while there was no evidence of a single path
or event that triggered changes in behaviour, the internet
nevertheless had a "huge impact in contributing to individuals
turning to extremism, hate and murder".
The proposals made in the report are expected to be part of
new legislation, the Countering Extremism and Safeguarding Bill.
NOT ENOUGH
For years, Facebook, Twitter and Google relied largely on
user complaints to identify hate speech, rather than playing a
more active role by hiring staff to monitor any abuse of their
platforms. That changed late last year as social media firms
began to step up their efforts. (reut.rs/1ljtisH)
With pressure growing for action, they agreed in May to
tackle hate speech within 24 hours and reiterated on Thursday
that they were already fully engaged in the battle to stop sites
being exploited. Google and Facebook have moved to block violent
propaganda videos automatically (reut.rs/28U55Vp).
In response to the parliamentary report, Simon Milner,
Facebook UK's director of policy, said the company deals swiftly
and robustly with any reports of abuse.
"In the rare instance that we identify accounts or material
as terrorist, we'll also look for and remove relevant associated
accounts," he said.
Twitter said last week it had suspended 235,000 accounts
during the last six months believed to have links to militant
groups such as Islamic State, double the number it suspended
from the middle of last year to February.
"As noted by numerous third parties, our efforts continue to
drive meaningful results, including a significant shift in this
type of activity off of Twitter," it said.
YouTube said it would continue to work with the British
authorities to see what other steps could be taken.
"We remove content that incites violence, terminate accounts
run by terrorist organisations and respond to legal requests to
remove content that breaks UK law," a spokesman said. "We'll
continue to work with government and law enforcement authorities
to explore what more can be done to tackle radicalisation."
Politicians in the United States and other European
countries have welcomed the greater efforts made this year by
Twitter and other internet firms though some want more action.
On Tuesday, French Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve
praised the more aggressive efforts by companies to take down
hate speech but called for them to be compelled to help security
services intercept encrypted messages from Islamist militants.
(reut.rs/2bio0Ko)
(Additional reporting by Eric Auchard in Frankfurt; editing by
David Clarke)