UPDATE 2-UK lawmakers criticise surveillance bill over privacy concerns

LONDON Feb 9 A planned British law to give
spies and the police wide-ranging new surveillance powers is
rushed, does not do enough to protect people's privacy and
requires major change, a powerful committee of lawmakers said on
Tuesday.
The bill was unveiled in November after police and
intelligence agencies warned they had fallen behind those they
were trying to track, as advances in technology and the growth
of services like Skype and Facebook increasingly put criminals
beyond their reach.
Critics say the Draft Investigatory Powers Bill would be the
West's furthest-reaching surveillance law, while tech companies
have warned it would damage their own security systems.
It would force communications firms to collect and store
vast reams of data about almost every click of British online
activity. The bill would also oblige service providers to help
intercept data and hack suspects' devices.
"Overall, the privacy protections are inconsistent and in
our view need strengthening," parliament's Intelligence and
Security Committee (ISC) said in a report.
"The draft bill appears to have suffered from a lack of
sufficient time and preparation," it added, saying the bill
adopted a "rather piecemeal approach" to privacy protection
which it said should have formed the backbone to the measure.
Debate about how to protect privacy while helping agencies
operate in the digital age has raged since former U.S.
intelligence contractor Edward Snowden leaked details of mass
surveillance by British and U.S. spies in 2013.
The British bill, which comes before parliament later this
year, is being watched closely by governments and tech companies
around the world.
Another parliamentary committee, set up specifically to
scrutinise all aspects of the proposed bill such as its impact
on encryption, is due to give its conclusions on Thursday.
Prime Minister David Cameron's spokeswoman told reporters:
"We will look at these reports and study them before looking
again at our draft legislation and then coming forward with our
final proposals."
TechUK, a trade body representing more than 850 firms, said
the intelligence committee had highlighted valid concerns.
"Today's report ... again makes it clear that the
Investigatory Powers Bill lacks clarity on fundamental issues,
such as core definitions of key terms, encryption and equipment
interference," said Antony Walker, techUK's deputy chief
executive.
