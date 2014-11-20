Cable & Wireless helped Britain spy on the world -Channel 4

LONDON Nov 20 Telecommunications firm Cable &
Wireless helped Britain eavesdrop on millions of Internet users
worldwide, Channel 4 reported on Thursday, citing previously
secret documents leaked by a fugitive former U.S. National
Security Agency contractor.
Cable & Wireless, which was bought by Vodafone in
2012, provided British spies with traffic from rival foreign
communications companies, Britain's Channel 4 television said,
citing documents stolen by Edward Snowden.
Channel 4 said Cable & Wireless gave Britain's GCHQ
eavesdropping agency access by renting space on one of the
arteries of global communications, a cable that runs to the
southern English region of Cornwall.
The Channel 4 report, which was impossible to immediately
verify given the secrecy of the surveillance programmes, said
Cable & Wireless carried out surveillance on Internet traffic
through its networks on behalf of British spies.
The documents cited in the report were not shown on Channel
4's web site. But previous disclosures by Snowden have
illustrated the scale of U.S. and British eavesdropping on
everything from phone calls and emails to Internet and social
media.
Some telecommunications and Internet companies in Britain
and the United States were asked or forced to cooperate with the
eavesdropping programmes, according to previous media reports.
When asked for comment on the Channel 4 report, Vodafone
said in a statement that it had examined the history of Cable &
Wireless compliance and found no evidence that would
substantiate the allegations.
"We have found no indication whatsoever of unlawful activity
within Vodafone or Cable & Wireless and we do not recognise any
of the UK intelligence agency programmes identified," it said in
a statement. "Furthermore, Vodafone does not own or operate the
cables referred to."
It added that national laws require it to disclose some
information about its customers to law enforcement agencies or
other government authorities when asked to do so.
In the wake of the Snowden revelations, GCHQ was accused by
privacy groups and some lawmakers of illegally monitoring
electronic communications.
British ministers denied any illegality and top spies
dismissed suspicions of sinister intent, saying they sought only
to defend the liberties of Western democracies. GCHQ declined to
comment on the Channel 4 report.
Andrew Parker, director general of MI5, Britain's domestic
security service, warned last year that the revelations from
Snowden, who now lives in Moscow, were a gift to terrorists
because they had exposed GCHQ's ability to track, listen and
watch plotters.
