UK counter terrorism police investigate suspicious item on London train

LONDON Oct 20 British counter-terrorism police
launched an investigation on Thursday after a suspicious item
was found on a London underground train, saying they were
keeping "an open mind" about the incident.
Police were called shortly after 1000 GMT after rail staff
reported finding the item on a train at North Greenwich
underground station, east of the Canary Wharf financial district
and close to the O2 entertainment centre.
A controlled explosion was carried out to make the item safe
and the station remained closed, police said.
