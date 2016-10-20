UPDATE 2-Police exlpode suspicious object at London station, launch terrorism inquiry

(Adds details of station reopening)
LONDON Oct 20 British police carried out a
controlled explosion on a suspicious item found at a London
underground station on Thursday, and said counter-terrorism
officers had launched an investigation.
Police were called shortly after 1000 GMT after rail staff
reported finding the item on a train at North Greenwich
underground station, near the Canary Wharf financial district
and close to the O2 entertainment centre.
A controlled detonation was carried out to make the item
safe and officers from London's Counter Terrorism Command have
taken the lead in the investigation, police said.
The North Greenwich underground station which was evacuated
has now reopened, police said.
"We're keeping an open mind at the moment," a spokesman for
the British Transport Police said, declining to give any further
details.
Britain is on its second-highest alert level of "severe",
meaning an attack is considered highly likely.
The Jubilee underground line was partially closed for more
than four hours, an unusually long time after the discovery of a
suspicious package.
(Reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by Stephen Addison and
Andrew Heavens)