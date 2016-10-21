UPDATE 1-UK police arrest teenager on terrorism offences over item found on London train

(Adds details, background)
LONDON Oct 21 British police said on Friday
they had arrested a teenager under terrorism laws following the
discovery of a "suspicious item" on a London underground train
near the Canary Wharf financial district a day earlier.
Officers discharged a stun gun during the arrest of the
19-year-old in north London who was detained on suspicion of
preparing terrorism acts, London's Metropolitan Police (MPS)
said in a statement.
"Officers are keeping an open mind regarding any possible
motive. They are not looking for anyone else in relation to this
investigation at this stage," the statement added.
The suspect item, which is still being forensically
examined, was found by staff on Thursday morning on a train at
North Greenwich station in east London near Canary Wharf and
close to the O2 music venue.
The station was evacuated and bomb squad officers carried
out a controlled explosion to make the item safe. The
investigation into the incident is being led by London's Counter
Terrorism Command.
Britain is on its second-highest threat level of "severe",
meaning an attack is considered highly likely. London's police
chief said in July that it was a case of "when, not if" there
would be an attack.
High visibility patrols, including armed officers, will be
deployed at transport hubs following Thursday's incident to
reassure the public, the MPS said.
(Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Stephen Addison)